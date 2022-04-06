47,099 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ITT by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,206,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

ITT opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.