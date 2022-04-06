47,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.