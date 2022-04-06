4,683 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

