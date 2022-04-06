447 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,806. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.