41,849 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

