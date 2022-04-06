4,060 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,604.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,511.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,649.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

