$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $400.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.92. 515,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

