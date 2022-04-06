$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 million and the lowest is $4.27 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IsoPlexis.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
