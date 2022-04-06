3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $87,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

MMM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.75. 20,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,653. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.