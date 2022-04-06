3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,354.48

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,354.48 ($17.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,403 ($18.40). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.39), with a volume of 942,434 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.94) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.98) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.96. The company has a market capitalization of £13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

