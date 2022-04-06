$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,310. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $448.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.