$36.20 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.34 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $31.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $148.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.94 million to $150.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $163.43 million, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $164.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

