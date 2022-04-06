$34.97 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to post $34.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.23 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $23.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.65 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 2,546,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

