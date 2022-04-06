32,670 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 273,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

