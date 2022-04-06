$326.50 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to report sales of $326.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $308.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $172.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 374.48%.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.