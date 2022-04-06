$31.74 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post $31.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the lowest is $31.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $140.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVOX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 61,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,321. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.