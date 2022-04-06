$299.51 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to post $299.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.39 million and the lowest is $251.40 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. 409,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,157. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.