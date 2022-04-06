2,785 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of THG opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

