$275.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will report $275.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Cognex stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 905,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,627. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cognex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cognex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

