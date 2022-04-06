$268.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will report $268.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $244.30 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 369.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.97.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.