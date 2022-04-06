26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Shares Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADERU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

