25,224 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

