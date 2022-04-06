$243.45 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $228.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. 398,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,041. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.39 and a beta of 0.87.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

