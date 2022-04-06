23,488 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $21,773,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.31. 3,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,392. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

