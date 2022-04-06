$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $13.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year sales of $142.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

OLK traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 222,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.64. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

