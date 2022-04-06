$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $16.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,824. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

