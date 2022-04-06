$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

OVV stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

