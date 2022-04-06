$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to report $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.39 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

