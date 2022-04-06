16,650 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $285.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.