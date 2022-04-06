14,051 Shares in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $381.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.98%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

