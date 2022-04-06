1,313,595 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,313,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,015,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.15% of 8X8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.