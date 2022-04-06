1,244,911 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,244,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after buying an additional 810,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,050. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

