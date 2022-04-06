$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will announce sales of $117.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

