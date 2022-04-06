$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,145. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

