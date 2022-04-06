$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

RPM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

