$1.37 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.11%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.