$1.31 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. ExlService reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $145.53. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $149.69.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.