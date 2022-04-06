$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.79. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

