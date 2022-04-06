$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 827,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.20. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

