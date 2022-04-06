$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $927.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.