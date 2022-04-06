$0.90 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

