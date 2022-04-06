$0.83 EPS Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after buying an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,616. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.