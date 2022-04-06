$0.73 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,977. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

