$0.72 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,650. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

