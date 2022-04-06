$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 102,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,376. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

