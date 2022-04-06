$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,930. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.