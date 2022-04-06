$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

