$0.31 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

