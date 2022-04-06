-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

