$0.21 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

